FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams announced voter registration in the state continues to see an increase ahead of the Nov. 7 General Election, with 6,149 new voters added in July.
“New voter registrations have now outpaced voter removals for the fifth straight month,” Adams said. “In spite of, or perhaps because of, political polarization, the highest rate of voter registration is not among Republicans or Democrats, but Independents.”
In July, 4,903 voters were removed from the rolls. Of them, 3,575 were deceased voters, 659 voters who were convicted of felonies, 466 who moved out of state, 156 who voluntarily de-registered, and 47 who were adjudged mentally incompetent.
Even with independents or “Others” making up the largest number of new voters in Kentucky, Republicans still hold a plurality in Kentucky, accounting for 46% of the electorate, with 1,594,766 voters. Republican registration increased by 1,290 voters, a .08% increase. Democratic registrants now make up 44% of registered voters, with 1,527,955 voters. Democratic registration saw a drop of 1,405 voters, representing a .09% decrease. There are currently 350,059 voters registered under other political parties, which is 10% of the electorate. “Other” registration increased by 1,361 voters, a .39% increase.
In the Governor’s race, incumbent Democrat Andy Beshear will take on Republican challenger (and current Attorney General) Daniel Cameron, as well as write-in candidate Brian Fishback.
For Secretary of State, incumbent Republican Michael Adams, will square off against Democratic challenger Charles “Buddy” Wheatley, a former state lawmaker from Covington.
Attorney General will have Democratic State Rep. Pamela Stevenson of Louisville meeting Republican Russell Coleman, a former U.S. Attorney from Louisville.
The Auditor of Public Accounts race has current State Treasurer Allison Ball, a Republican from Prestonsburg, against Democrat Kimberly “Kim” Reeder of Frankfort.
State Treasurer opponents are Democrat Michael Bowman of Louisville and Republican Mark H. Metcalf of Lancaster.
Commissioner of Agriculture nominees are Republican Jonathan Shell, a former State Rep. from Lancaster and Democrat Sierra J. Enlow of Hodgenville.
There will also be special elections for the final year of the 93rd State Representative seat in Fayette County, which was left vacant when Democrat Lamin Swann died in May, as well as for Jefferson County Family Court judge.
The registration deadline for the November General Election is Oct. 10.
