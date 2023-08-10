CORBIN — The Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission is receiving grants to showcase the local gems in this region.
The grant money is adding up because Corbin Tourism is on schedule to spend $2 million by the end of 2024 in marketing Corbin as a tourist destination.
This is expected to increase the amount of visitors in the local area and bring in money to the local businesses.
Some of the places Corbin will feature in September in an eight-page spread for Group Travel Leader and FAM Tour Sweepstakes.
Maggy Monhollen, Executive Director of the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission, announced that Corbin would be part of six counties in the state receiving round two of ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding of $250,000 for individual and group travel.
In prior months, it was announced that Corbin might be featured in a filmed production showcasing popular cuisine in the state of Kentucky. That has become a reality after it was announced in Tuesday’s Tourism Commission meeting that Corbin will be receiving $500,000 in grant money to make that a reality.
“We are definitely the smallest community involved,” Monhollen said. “I am so proud that Corbin is planned to be a part of this project.”
Popular Chef Ouita Michel is planned to travel the state and visit towns in Kentucky.
“We are expected to see the towns: Northern Kentucky, Louisville, Lexington, Paducah, Somerset, Bowling Green, Owensboro and our very own Corbin in this upcoming series,” Monhollen happily shared.
Monhollen expects the film schedule and more details to be ready by late Fall.
An additional $89,000 has been funded to market Corbin to conference and convention planners that is expected to bring in more people and tourism dollars to the area when visitors come to the area for various events.
Monhollen also brought forth to the board change order suggestions to the farmers market pavilion project, set to be ready for public use and an official ribbon cutting around September.
Monhollen noted that due to the space being under construction, the pavilion could not be used for NIBROC even though the project appears to be coming together.
The contractor will be filling in the empty triangle at the top of the portion of the building near the restrooms, and the commissioners will be considering options for better draining in the back of the building going forward.
Additionally, the commissioners are working on getting better professional interpretive signage for the historical steam engine, caboose and depot showcased downtown.
The commissioners are looking at having the same company that does the signage for the National Park Service to create something special for the train features in downtown Corbin.
Corbin might be a small town but the funding is there to make this town grow.
While local numbers are to be forthcoming, Kentucky’s tourism industry has bounced back in a big way from the Covid pandemic with 2022 being the biggest year on record, to the tune of $13 billion, according to figures released by the state on Tuesday.
Overall tourism in Kentucky generated $12.9 billion in economic impact last year along with 91,668 jobs, state officials said. The state’s previous high was $11.8 billion in economic impact in 2019.
Last year, travelers spent $8.9 billion while visiting Kentucky, the state said, citing a study by Tourism Economics. That activity generated more than $937 million in state and local taxes, they said.
Support for tourism has drawn bipartisan support from the Democratic governor and the state’s Republican-dominated legislature.
The legislature provided $75 million in federal pandemic relief funding for tourism recovery in 2022, according to House and Senate leadership offices. The funding was committed to statewide tourism marketing, a grant program for local tourism commissions to help pay for marketing and to help attract meetings and conventions. Lawmakers allocated another $150 million for improvements at state parks, contingent on the parks department providing a plan for those investments, the House speaker’s office said.
Associated Press contributed to this article.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.