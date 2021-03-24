KNOX COUNTY — The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a 2.4 magnitude earthquake hit near the Kentucky-Tennessee border early Wednesday morning.
The USGS report states the earthquake hit at 2:56 a.m. on Wednesday and the point of origin was 3 kilometers west of Artemus, just south of Barbourville. The earthquake was reported at a depth of 18.9 kilometers.
An earthquake's magnitude are measured on the Richter Scale. According to the USGS, earthquakes with a magnitude of 2.5 or less rarely cause significant damage.
The USGS has a website to report if you felt the earthquake on Wednesday morning. It is at https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/se60125023/tellus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.