Legislation signed by Gov. Andy Beshear in March created a 23-member Nuclear Energy Development Working Group to identify barriers to deploying nuclear power generation in Kentucky and to recommend how a permanent nuclear energy commission could overcome those barriers.
Sponsored by Sen. Danny Carroll, R-Benton, the resolution creating the nuclear working group says new nuclear technologies, including small modular reactors, make nuclear generation less expensive and more reliable and that nuclear power “could be a part of the Commonwealth’s all-of-the-above energy approach.”
Kentucky has no nuclear power generation. In 2017 the state lifted a moratorium on construction of new nuclear facilities. The legislature’s resolution says Kentucky “has fallen behind neighboring states, including Illinois, Tennessee, and Virginia, in the development and deployment of nuclear power generation resources.”
The working group meets May 24 and is to submit a report by Dec. 1.
