CORBIN — Jaynes Family Practice is growing into an additional branch, now located at 1507 S. Main Street. The business celebrated with a ribbon cutting and open house on Friday.
“This is the second location,” owner Leslie Jaynes said.”We rapidly outgrew our first location.”
The newest location has been open for nearly a month now, and they serve people at both locations currently.
“We are rapidly outgrowing this location too so we may end up building on before it is over with,” Jaynes said.
Jaynes Family Practice employs around 27 local people and serves around 100 people a day for primary care, counseling, addiction and more.
“We do a lot of telehealth because we have alot of patients in the Appalachia area that have trouble getting here,” Jaynes said. “We let the patient choose which location is closest to them.”
Jaynes explained they understand the needs of the community.
“We have a lot of homeless people here so we have case management to try to help needs for that community too,” Jaynes said. “We try to help meet the needs of those who need shelter, food and clothing.”
Jaynes Family Practice opened up their first location about 18 months ago.
“We are growing like weeds,” Jaynes said.
Jayne was inspired to start her own clinic to provide quality service to the community where she could spend time with each patient and set her own hours.
Jaynes give advice for women pursuing owning their own business and loves to mentor other women who choose a similar path.
“It’s difficult to find balance between children and home and owning a business, Jaynes said.” You need a game plan to manage all that before you open your business.”
Jaynes has six children and encourages other women it is possible to be both a business owner and a good parent.
“It’s an ever-evolving world and I have employees younger than me. I want to empower those young women to be able to have their own businesses later or go back to school whatever their dreams are,” Jaynes said. “I have been lucky to have great mentors and I really want to give back.”
Their mission at Jaynes Family Practice is to treat the entire body.
“We have mental health and behavioral health,” Jaynes said, “more holistic needs.”
Primary care, case management and diabetes health are just a few services they provide at the clinics.
To schedule an appointment or learn more about their services, call 606-280-4044.
