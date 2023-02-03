LONDON — North Laurel matched its season-best five-game winning streak on Friday by upending 49th District foe Jackson County, 90-47.
The Jaguars have now scored at least 90 points in three of their last four games, and a total of six times this season. They wrapped up the 49th District’s top seed in the process.
North Laurel is now 16-9 overall with a 7-0 mark against 49th District teams.
“I’m really happy with our effort tonight,” North Laurel coach Nate Valentine said. “We were excited to play and had really good energy early in the game. Our defensive effort was really good. We shared the ball extremely well and took really good shots. We just have to continue to get better each night out.”
Eleven players scored in the win on Friday with Gavin Chadwell finishing with 16 points and six rebounds while Ryan Davidson scored 15 points and grabbed five rebounds.
Reed Sheppard totaled 12 points, 10 assists, seven steals, and six rebounds while Colton Rawlings finished with 12 points and two assists. Brody Brock totaled five points, six assists, and four rebounds.
North Laurel took a 34-7 lead in the first quarter and cruised to the win. The Jaguars led 52-17 at halftime, and 72-33 entering the fourth quarter.
Carter Cunnagin led the Generals (14-10, 4-4) with 13 points while Braxton Clemens had nine points.
Valentine’s squad hits the road Saturday with an 8 p.m. matchup against Madison Central while Jackson County hosts Powell County Monday at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.