As we all watch the devastation of the earthquakes that have killed more than 12,000 people in Turkey and Syria, many of us are compelled to try to help.
Here is a list of local, national and world organizations involved in earthquake relief efforts:
• The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund, better known as UNICEF. https://www.unicefusa.org
• International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. https://donation.ifrc.org/?campaign=f3cfd66a-0ba7-ed11-a2da-005056010028
• CARE, an organization that works with impoverished communities, is accepting donations that will go toward food, shelter and hygiene kits, among other items. https://www.care.org/?_ga=2.15966070.1391382478.1675900835-1077612078.1675900835
• Doctors Without Borders, which responds to medical emergencies around the world. https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org
• Save the Children: https://www.savethechildren.org/
