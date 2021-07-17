BOWLING GREEN — Corbin’s 11U All-Stars didn’t get the result they were wanting during their first pool play game of Saturday’s 11U All-Star Tournament but they showed they are capable of bringing home a state title despite dropping a hard-fought 3-0 loss to Bowling Green East.
“I’m proud of the kids, it was a really well-played baseball game,” Corbin coach Jimmy Hendrickson said. “It was a scoreless game until the fourth inning. We just couldn’t get any offense going & when we did get some base runners on just couldn’t come up with the big hit.
“We’ll play another pool-play game tomorrow before starting tournament play on Monday,” he added. “I really like our team and the potential that we have to compete.”
The game was scoreless until the fourth inning when Bowling Green East scored two runs while adding another run in the fifth inning to secure its three-run win.
Corbin didn’t receive its first base runner or hit until the top of the fourth when Bret Estep connected with a hit while Paul Viars followed by reaching base on an error to our runners on second and third with no outs.
But just when it looked as if Corbin was going to get on the scoreboard, Bowling Green East retired the next three Corbin batters in a row to get out of the jam.
Corbin threatened one more time in the sixth inning, putting runners on second and third again but couldn’t come through with a run-scoring hit.
