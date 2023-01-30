WILLIAMSBURG — Jamie Fuson totaled 23 points while Evan Ellis added 15 points to help guide Whitley County to a 74-57 victory over Jackson County.
The win improved the Colonels to 15-7 overall as Jackson Petrey added 11 points while Ethan Keene finished with nine points. Ashton Reynolds and Brayden Mahan each scored eight points apiece.
Whitley County (15-7) held a slim 16-10 lead at the end of the first quarter, and a 34-33 advantage at halftime before pulling away in the second half.
“Great win for our guys,” Whitley County coach Eric Swords said. “Jackson has a solid club with a lot of size. I thought we were a little flat coming out in the first half on defense but we turned it up in the second half defensively. I thought our ball movement was great throughout the game. Did our best job at the end of the game all season of time management. Now we turn our attention to South Laurel.”
The Colonels put the finishing touches on the win in the second half, outscoring the Generals, 40-24.
Tydus Summers led Jackson County with 18 points while Jude Lakes (12 points), and Carter Cunagin (10 points) followed.
Whitley County will look to sweep South Laurel in 50th District play on the road Friday. The last time the Colonels won both district matchups was way back in 2011.
