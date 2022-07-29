Former Corbin Redhound and University of Kentucky Wildcat baseball star Chase Estep had a dream come true Wednesday when he signed a contract with Major League Baseball’s New York Mets. The Mets drafted Estep in the 9th Round of last week’s MLB Draft. | Photos Submitted
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Kentucky, northeast Kentucky, south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in east central Kentucky, Elliott. In northeast Kentucky, Johnson and Martin. In south central Kentucky, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne and Whitley. In southeast Kentucky, Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Harlan, Jackson, Knott, Knox, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Wolfe. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - An approaching and passing cold front could bring persistent and heavy rainfall over already saturated soil. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&
featured
Former Redhound Chase Estep signs contract with New York Mets
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- THE WAY IT WAS: North Laurel’s Abner, South Laurel’s Brown best fastpitch, baseball players I’ve covered
- THE WAY IT WAS: Sheppard, Dillon, Turner top boys basketball players I’ve covered
- NIBROC Festival returning with packed musical lineup
- Superintendent Siler receives exemplary evaluation
- Former Redhound Chase Estep signs contract with New York Mets
- Top five girls soccer teams heading into 2022 season
- Mystery takes center stage in upcoming dinner show
- THE FAREWELL TOUR: The Way It Was — Warren, Prewitt, Griffith, Baker, Sizemore lead the way as best football players I’ve covered
- Corbin Public Library Welcomes New Director
- Tri-Counties experiencing high community levels of Covid-19
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.