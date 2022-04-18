Former Miss Basketball, Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Famer Lisa Collins passes away at 59

Collins, who led Laurel County to three consecutive girls' Sweet Sixteen titles from 1977-to 1979, was among the final 18 inductees into the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame centennial class in 2017. While at Laurel County, Collins helped lead the Lady Cardinals to three straight state titles and a 124-9 record. Her final team lost to Pulaski County in the region finals in 1980.

As a freshman, her two free throws in the final seconds of the 1977 Kentucky High School State Tournament gave Laurel County its first state title. She was named to the All-American First Team by Parade Magazine in 1980. She finished with 1,840 career points, 385 assists, and 401 rebounds. | File Photo