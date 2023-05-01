CORBIN — To say Corbin pitcher Danni Foley brought her ‘A’ game to the pitcher’s circle in Monday’s 50th District matchup with Williamsburg could be quite an understatement.
Foley turned in arguably her best pitching effort of her career during the Lady Redhounds’ 11-0 win over the Lady Yellow Jackets. Not only did she record a no-hitter, but she also struck out 14 of the 16 batters she faced.
“So proud of my Lady Redhounds,” Corbin coach Crystal Stidham said. “They were able to get the district win in five innings tonight with the 11-0 win over Williamsburg.
“Danni Foley was lights out tonight with a no-hitter, and racking up 14 strikeouts on the night. She was humming it in and just dialed in. She has truly worked so hard all season and she comes to the field ready to play every single game.”
Her teammates took advantage of three errors and six walks to pull out the 11-run victory as Corbin moved to 16-4 overall, 6-0 against 50th District competition while capturing its 13th straight win.
The Lady Redhounds held a slim 1-0 edge entering the third inning before scoring three runs while adding four more runs in the fourth inning, and three more runs in the fifth inning.
Kallie Housley led the way at the plate with a 2-for-2 effort while scoring four times. Bailey Stewart, Foley, and Morgan Hicks each finished the game with a hit, and three RBI apiece. Alayna Reynolds drove in a run while Kennedie Guiher and Alana Stidham each scored twice apiece.
“Kallie Housley came to the field ready to go again going, 2-for-2 at the plate while bringing in four runs followed by Danni Foley, Morgan Hicks, and Bailey Stewart each with a hit collecting three RBI each and Kennedie Guiher also got a hit on the night and was able to score a couple runs along with Alana Stidham, Xandria Roark and Izzy Walker,” Stidham said. “I was just so proud to see so many Lady Redhounds doing work out there and making things happen for us.
“These girls work hard and they are a very talented group,” she added. “We are able to get things going from different girls and it’s always great to see them all get to contribute. Super proud to grab this win. Let’s Go Lady Redhounds.”
Kyli Monhollen took the loss for Williamsburg (4-14, 0-6), tossing 3 1/3 of an inning while allowing only two hits, and one earned run. She struck out two batters. Allie Wilson pitched one inning, allowing three hits, and four earned runs while striking out two batters.
