PRESTONSBURG — The Corbin 11-year-old All-Stars advanced to the 11-year-old State Tournament’s Final Four after defeating Prestonsburg on Saturday with an 18-8 win.
Corbin built early leads of 6-0 and 8-3 before seeing Prestonsburg tie the game at eight apiece in the bottom of the fourth inning.
But the game wasn’t tied for long.
Corbin scored 10 runs in the top of the fifth to put the game away and record the 10-run victory.
The win moves Corbin to Sunday’s Final Four.
Saturday’s Game
Corbin 18, Prestonsburg 8
Landyn Walters led Corbin in the 10-run victory, going 3-for-5 with one RBI and three runs scored. Malachi Zachery drove in a team-best four runs while collecting two hits and scoring once. Carson Taylor turned in a solid day at the plate, delivering two hits, two RBI, and three runs scored while Logan Davidson had two hits, three RBI, and one run scored. Brody Wilson finished with two hits, one RBI, and one run scored while Braxton Storm was 1-for-2 with two RBI and three runs scored. Brady Webb turned in a one-hit effort and scored twice.
Zachery tossed three innings while striking out four batters. Taylor and Wilson pitched the final two innings with both pitchers allowing zero runs.
Friday’s Game
Lexington Eastern 6, Corbin 3
Corbin built an early 3-0 lead after a three-run homer by Malachi Zachery in the top of the first inning but Lexington Eastern rallied to score six unanswered runs to pick up the 6-3 victory.
Zachery led the way with a hit, three RBI, and a run scored while Landyn Walters and Carson Taylor each had a hit and run scored Apiece. Brody Wilson also had a hit in the loss.
