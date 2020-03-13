TRI-COUNTY -- As the coronavirus spreads, hospitals, prisons, nursing homes and other establishments are taking precautions to limit the risk of exposure to visitors, patients, inmates, residents and staff. The precautions include limits to visitations.
Knox County Detention Center announced Wednesday that in-person visitation will be suspended until further notice. Visitors may make video visits with inmates if they give a 24-hour notice. They can also make a video visit or from home for 20 cents per minute, or through Chirp text messaging for 10 cents per message
Saint Joseph London implements seasonal restrictions to avoid flu, and in light of the COVID-19 situation, they are reinforcing those restrictions.
"Our facilities will allow only two immediate family members to visit patients in all units; in the maternity and NICU areas, visitors will be limited to parents, grandparents and siblings without a fever or runny nose. Only parents and grandparents without a fever or runny nose will be in allowed to visit the NICU," said Mary Branham, director of marketing and communications at CHI Saint Joseph Health.
"In addition, people with a fever, cough, sore throat or other flu-like symptoms will not be permitted to visit. Anyone who has traveled to a high-risk area for COVID-19 or had contact with a person known to be infected with COVID-19 will not be allowed to visit patients in the hospital."
Baptist Health Corbin announced Wednesday morning it is also activating temporary restrictions for visitors.
"In an abundance of caution, we have activated the appropriate infection control protocols at the hospital until further notice to protect patients, as well as the staff and community," a press release from Baptist Health Corbin stated Wednesday morning.
Below are the restrictions as stated from the press release from Baptist Health Corbin.
Emergency Department: Patients will be allowed up to two visitors at a time from immediate family.
All Other Adult Units (non-maternity): Patients in Intensive Care Units (ICU), Telemetry, Medical/Surgical, Progressive Care and Observation patients will be allowed up to two visitors at a time from immediate family.
Maternity and NICU: Only parents and grandparents will be allowed to visit the NICU. On the Mother-Baby and Labor and Delivery units, parents, grandparents, and siblings without a fever or runny nose will be allowed to visit. We ask to keep the number of visitors to two at a time.
Palliative Care and Hospice Care: We respectfully welcome clergy for family support along with immediate family members only.
"When visiting, remember to wash your hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer when entering and leaving patient rooms," the press release said.
Those with fever, runny nose, body aches, or respiratory symptoms will be asked not to visit. Please call the patient and/or family for information.
"The well-being and safety of our patients and the community is always our top priority," said Anthony Powers, president of Baptist Health Corbin. "Our healthcare professionals are highly trained and ready to handle any kind of emergency. We ask that visitors adhere to these temporary restrictions so that we can maintain the safest possible environment for everyone."
With the elderly being particularly susceptible to the virus, Laurel Heights Health and Rehab is taking action to protect its residents. Currently, visitation is restricted to end-of-life or hospice situations only.
"We have emergency preparedness and infection prevention and control plans in place providing detailed instructions for staff on how we address and manage infectious disease outbreaks," explained John Miller, assistant administrator of Laurel Senior Living Communities.
"Our staff members are trained in infection control practices and follow established protocols based on that training. We have experience managing illness outbreaks, such as flu, and have a heightened awareness of the possible risk to our residents posted by viral illnesses, such as flu, norovirus, and COVID-19."
Laurel Heights has implemented a daily cleaning process and has been working to educate staff, residents and families about the outbreak.
"We are encouraging basic infection prevention techniques with handwashing and sanitation. Stay away from people who are sick and limit yourself from large gatherings, especially if you're 60 years of age or older," Miller advised.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.