WILLIAMSBURG — The Whitley County Grand Jury returned indictments against a dozen individuals on Monday, with drug-related charges dominating the December report.
No less than three-quarters of this month’s indictments involved drug offenses, including the following trafficking charges:
• James Campbell, 59, of Williamsburg, was charged with three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance. On three occasions between August 27 and September 11, Campbell sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant for the Williamsburg Police Department.
• Aaron Ellison, 26, of Rockhold, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance for selling methamphetamine for $50 to a confidential informant for the Williamsburg Police Department on November 6.
• Melissa Byrd, 26, of Jellico, Tenn., was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance for possessing meth for the purpose of sale on October 5.
• Stephanie Bargo was charged with first-degrees trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) in connection to an August 1 incident.
The grand jury charged the following individuals for drug possession:
• Dillon Dalton, 26, of Manchester, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (Fentanyl) and trafficking in marijuana more than 8 ounces but less than 5 pounds in connection to an April 18 incident.
• Billy R. Lawson, 33, of Williamsburg, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree promoting contraband in connection to drugs he had “in his person” that he planned to keep as he went into the Whitley County Detention Center on October 1.
• Brittany Cox, 26, of Barbourville, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (second offense, meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia on September 16.
• Robert Partin, 41, of Williamsburg, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance after being found in possession of methamphetamine on July 20.
• Colan Stevens, 31, of Williamsburg, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance after being found with meth on October 7.
Grand jurors also returned the following indictments:
• Brian Malley, 35, of Corbin — second-degree assault.
• Dakota Collett, 28, of Williamsburg — fourth-degree assault and first-degree criminal trespassing.
• Roy A. Childress, 32, of Tyner, Ky. — second-degree arson and second-degree persistent felony offender.
Readers are reminded that an indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and is not a conviction or admission of guilt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.