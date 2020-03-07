Don't forget to set your clock an hour ahead Sunday. It's once again Daylight Saving Time — a practice to ensure darkness falls later in the working day. Since its modern inception by New Zealand astronomer George Hudson in 1895, the bi-yearly practice has been notorious for disrupting sleep, record-keeping, billing and travel.
"The time change, more often in the spring can present challenges that can be difficult for some, especially those with existing sleep disorders such as insomnia, those folks that work different shifts and for our school-age population that already may face challenges advancing their sleep schedule," said Mark Hensley, director of the Laurel County Health Department. "On a positive note, the time change serves as a great reminder to change the batteries in our smoke and CO2 detectors(both home and workplace) - both of these devices can save lives."
Some states are already in the process of doing away with Daylight Saving Time. Florida passed the "Sunshine Protection Act," which would keep the state on year-round Daylight Saving Time. More than 35 other states have proposed similar bills.
Kentucky is joining those states, with the Commonwealth's House State Government Committee passing Bill Request 181. This bill would keep the Bluegrass on Daylight Saving Time year-round, however, it needs to be passed by full house before it can go into effect.
State Rep. Robert Goforth of the 89th district supported the bill, telling CNHI that the switching of time in the spring and fall is an "antiquated practice that needs to end."
"Statistics show that shifting time twice a year can cause an increased risk of stroke and heart attack, as well as affecting adults 65 or older more drastically. It causes more auto accidents and lessens worker productivity," stated Goforth.
Kentucky will still have to practice Daylight Saving Time for at least another year. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine recommends the following tips to reduce the health effects of Daylight Saving Time:
— Gradually adjust your sleep and wake times beginning two to three nights before the time change
— Shift your bedtime 15 or 20 minutes earlier each night. For a few days before the time change, begin to adjust the timing of other daily routines that are "time cues" for your body.
— Head outdoors for some early morning sunlight on Sunday. The bright light will help set your internal clock, which regulates sleep and alertness.
— Go to bed early enough on Sunday night to get plenty of sleep before the week begins on Monday.
