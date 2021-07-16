CORBIN—The rock band Daughtry is coming to the Corbin Arena in November.
The Corbin Arena announced on Friday morning that Daughtry along with special guests Sevendust, Tremonti and Travis Bracht will be bringing their Dearly Beloved Tour to the Corbin Arena on November 24.
Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m. at the Corbin Arena Box Office or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Tickets will be $45-65 with VIP packages available for purchase.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.