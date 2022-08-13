CORBIN — Expectations are high once again for the Corbin boys cross country team after capturing the Class 2A state title two years ago along with finishing as Class 2A state runners-up last season.
Despite graduating three seniors who were key to his team’s success, coach Tyler Harris is ready to see what his team can accomplish.
“They will be tough to replace,” he said of his three seniors who graduated. “Their confidence and leadership is what we will miss the most, but we return plenty of talent and experience, so I know some guys will step up and fill the roles we need.
“Four of the seven guys from last year’s state runner-up team are back, and three of those guys were point scorers, so, we know what it takes to get the job done.
“We also have some young guys that will jump up to varsity this year and a new addition that I am excited about,” Harris added. “I’m confident that we can compete with the best and be in contention for a top finish at state again. I’m excited to get going.”
Some of the key returners for Corbin are senior John Hail, juniors Connor Messer, Nolan Brock, Coleman Anderson, and Chris Rose along with sophomore Ethan Slone, and eighth-grader Kaleb Terrell.
“Even outside of these names, I think there are several who will step up and could be the key to a successful year,” Harris admitted. “All of our guys from top to bottom, new or old, play a pivotal role.
“I’m excited to get these guys racing and to see what they can do,” he added. “Some of their racing styles contrast. Some are speeders and some built for the long run but the all come together and make it work.”
Harris said experience is his team’s main strength entering the season.
“We have a few guys who have not run varsity before that we will call on to step up but they have been a part of the program and understand the expectations,” he said. “They were around when we won state, and were state runner-up in back-to-back years. They saw the type of work that is required and know the mindset that you need to take on that challenge. Our guys are pretty strong and fast too. I think we have more raw speed than we have ever had. We are coming off a great track season and these guy were pushing their limits and were put to the test.
“Depth is a concern,” Harris added. “We lost a lot of production when the three seniors graduated so just making sure we stay healthy and getting the next guys up ready to fill roles and compete confidently at a high level is a focus of ours. We definitely have the guys to do just have to go out and prove it and score points.”
Harris has put together another solid schedule that will provide the challenges Corbin needs.
“The guys have a great chance to win the region again,” Harris said. “Bell County did not graduate any, so they will certainly be a threat but with our talent and recent history I feel very good about it.
“I’m really looking forward to the season with a great group of kids,” he added. “The summer of training has gone really well and our numbers are up. We have a nice mix of youth and experience and I fully expect the tradition and standard of excellence that we have been building will continue.”
