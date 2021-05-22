HARLAN — Another day, another solid pitching performance for Jeremy Shope’s Whitley County Colonels.
This time around, it was Mason Croley who got the job on the mound. Croley shut down Harlan County’s bats, limiting the Black Bears to only two hits while striking out 12 batters during the Colonels’ 11-0 win.
Whitley County’s record now stands at 24-8 with one week remaining before postseason play begins. The Colonels are winners of five straight and have allowed only seven runs during the stretch of games.
“It was another good outing from one of our pitchers,” Shope said. “We had zero walks from Mason Croley with 12 strikeouts. Our pitching is winning some ball games. We’re also getting better at the plate. It was a really good week for us. We have one week left until til post-season. I like the direction that we’re moving in.“
Whitley County scored a run in the first inning before adding eight runs in the third inning to take a 9-0 lead. The Colonels added two more runs in the fourth inning to put the finishing touches on the win.
Sam Harp went 4-for-4 with four RBI and two runs scored while Croley was 2-for-3 with two RBI. Matthew Wright, Bryce Anderson, and Logan Bennett each had a hit and an RBI apiece. Andrew Stack also drove in a run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.