STEARNS — Corbin’s Seth Huff and Whitley County’s Anthony Colmus both advanced to the KHSAA State Wrestling Tournament after turning in impressive results during this past weekend’s 7th Region Wrestling Tournament.
Huff (9-2 overall) placed second in the 215-pound division while earning his team 24 points, and a spot in the state tournament. He picked up three wins before falling to Madison Southern’s Rocky Whitehead in the finals.
Whitley County’s Colmus (19-5) placed third in the 138-pound division after posting a 4-1 mark while earning 20 points. He lost to Madison Central’s Jonathan Gilbert in semifinal action before reeling off two straight wins to earn a berth in the state tournament.
Madison Central won the team championship with 253 points while Corbin placed ninth with 65 points while Whitley County followed in 10th place with 52.5 points.
Corbin’s JP Carmichael (113 Pound Division, 6th place, 10 points), John Thornton (120, 6th, 3), Maddox Sizemore (132, 4), John Hail (138, 3), Max Cathers (165, 7), Brayden Reynolds (190, 7), and Gage Douglas (285, 7) also earned points for their team.
Also, scoring points for Whitley County were Jackson Sutton (126, 5th, 9.5), Tyler King (132, 4), Sam Haynes (165, 5th, 12), and Ethan Renfro (215, 7).
7th Region Team Results
1. Madison Central 253; 2. Boyle County 225; 3. Taylor County 207; 4. McCreary Central 178; 5. Wayne County 159; 6. Madison Southern 117; Danville 72; 8. Bell County 71; 9. Corbin 65; 10. Whitley County 52.5; 11. Green County 40; 12. Knox Central 37; 13. Somerset 19; 14. Harlan County 7.5; 15. Barbourville 7.0.
