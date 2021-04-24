CORBIN — Cody Philpot’s Corbin Redhounds captured their fourth win during their past five games by using a six-run second inning to knock off Harlan County while picking up an 11-7 win.
The Redhounds (10-4) received a perfect 4-for-4 effort at the plate by Walker Landrum as he drove drive in two runs while scoring twice. Corbin finished with 14 hits and was able to overcome a three-error effort.
Philpot’s squad held at an 8-2 lead going into the bottom of the third inning before seeing the Black Bears scored four runs to cut their deficit to 8-6. They also chased Landrum after he tossed two and two/thirds of an inning but only managed one more run the remainder of the game with relief pitchers Mikey Neal and Jacob Baker shutting Harlan County’s bats down.
“Harlan County played a good game and were tough to put away,” Philpot said. “Walker Landrum was able to log his first start on the mound for us and get the ‘W’. Mikey and Jacob both did a good job of coming out of the pen. Both came in with runners on base and did their job to get us out of the inning.”
Cameron Combs collected two hits while driving in three runs and scoring twice for Corbin. Kaden Elam finished with two hits while Peyton Addison delivered a hit and two RBI. Jacob Gardner finished with two hits, and two RBI while Baker and Bradric Helton each finished with a hit and RBI apiece. Neal also collected a hit in the win.
