Christine (Margie) Humphrey of Corbin turned 87 on August 28. In celebration of her birthday, she went zip-lining for the first time. She had been saying she was going to do it for months. After he adventure on Saturday at Sheltowee Trace Adventure Resort, she wants to tackle a bigger one in Louisville. Her next bucket list item is she wants to go somewhere on a plane soon, as she’s never flown before. | Photos contributed

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you