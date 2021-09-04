Christine (Margie) Humphrey of Corbin turned 87 on August 28. In celebration of her birthday, she went zip-lining for the first time. She had been saying she was going to do it for months. After he adventure on Saturday at Sheltowee Trace Adventure Resort, she wants to tackle a bigger one in Louisville. Her next bucket list item is she wants to go somewhere on a plane soon, as she’s never flown before. | Photos contributed
featured
Zipping into year 87
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: London woman identified as victim found bound to bed in man's residence
- WHAT A WEEKEND: Corbin's Kade Elam caps off memorable weekend by committing to play baseball for the University of Louisville
- Large numbers of fall armyworms invading Kentucky lawns, crops
- FLYING HIGH: Corbin makes a statement, knocks off No. 1 ranked Franklin County
- Trio opens medical aesthetic spa The Face Lab in hometown
- Whitley County reports 3 COVID-related deaths in Thursday update
- Local schools navigating new year with students, teachers in quarantine
- Knox man dies in ATV crash
- University of the Cumberlands sued for wrestler's death
- Barbourville man facing 41 counts of charges involving sexual offenses with minor
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.