CORBIN — The topic of the monthly Living in the New Norm luncheon Wednesday was loaded with a heavy discussion but brought awareness to resources available to Kentuckians who are experiencing grief.
Christal Hall, volunteer and community liaison from Bluegrass Care Navigators, leads a team of trained individuals in grief counseling and services. Hall shared with over a dozen attendees that free grief counseling is available.
“We all are grieving in some way, shape, form or fashion,” she said. “Grief hits us all. If it hasn’t it will. Having those resources available really makes a huge difference. We just want to be here for our community.”
The conversation led to the discussion of being self aware of the magnitude of how grief can impact each individual differently.
A few of those in attendance shared the reality of their life with grief, bringing a much needed voice into the conversation. This reminded everyone in the room why grief resources are so important like free counseling.
Unfortunately death does not just affect the old, Bluegrass Care Navigators has recognized that with their Camp Hope event.
Camp Hope is a free day camp for children ages 6-17 and their caregivers that has experienced the death of a close loved one within the last two years.
Hall shared photos of the special activities centered on helping the child and their caregiver bond over their loss, express their grief and learn coping skills to help them on their path forward.
“Those kids actually have the opportunity to meet other kids and bond with them. Some have walked away with wonderful friendships and support groups. They learn they are not the only child that has lost a parent, or other family member,” Hall said.
Camp Hope has one more date located in Central Kentucky, but you don’t have to be from the central part of the state to attend. Registration is due by September 1. The camp will be taking place on Saturday, October 21, in Versailles and they do provide transportation.
You can register online at bgcarenav.org/camp-hope or call 855-492-0812 for more information.
Maybe, time has allowed you to overcome grief. Bluegrass Care Navigators are looking for volunteers to help with their line of outreach. You can learn more about volunteering by sending an e-mail to Christal Hall at chall@bgcarenav.org.
“Our generous donors and volunteers make it possible for us to provide this free service,” Hall said gratefully. “Our Barbourville Regional office covers Knox, Laurel, Clay, Whitley, Harlan and Bell County here in southeastern Kentucky. They also have offices in Pikeville, Hazard, Frankfort, Cynthiana, Lexington and more.”
Beth Davis of Edward Jones was the second speaker at the event. After an emotional discussion, Davis asked to pray over those in the room. She then directed the conversation to how people can prepare for the unexpected by keeping beneficiaries up to date and ask for additional help through financial planners to make sure there is a plan in place if something happens.
An important highlight in her discussion was to make sure you have someone who knows how to run your household if you lead in the bill-paying and finances.
Davis shared true stories of how when one passes or gets critically ill, sometimes no one is around to keep the household in order by paying bills and knowing where any important documents like wills, power of attorney and insurance information are stored in case the worst happens.
The discussion served as a good reminder that no one knows when their time to pass on is and it’s important to leave a plan behind for your loved ones.
Having 18 months of living expenses in a market that does not fluctuate like a CD is recommended to have a backup financial plan if something happens you didn’t plan for.
Lastly Dayla Saylor-Combs, who is the director of the inpatient rehab center at Baptist Health Corbin, shared with guest the updates that have been made to make patients feel more at home.
The facility receives patients who have been in critical condition and have had extensive stays in medical facilities and are ready to grow their strength to get back to their usual lives the best they can through rehabilitation.
Combs shared that they serve individuals from age 20 onward — another reminder you don’t have to be old to have the unexpected happen.
“What we try to educate the community on at these events is that it all works together like health, hospice and financial planning,” Davis said. “It’s important to have the difficult conversation now and making sure they are had by you with your loved ones before the unexpected happens.”
