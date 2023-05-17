WILLIAMSBURG — University of the Cumberlands graduate Jonathan Wren recently displayed artwork in Cumberlands’ art gallery.
Jonathan’s senior project, shown April 24-28, was a group of three paintings involving foam, which adds a 3D effect to the canvases. The paintings began with a question: how could he depict the three “persons” of the Christian Trinity artistically?
“I wanted to get away from the common, traditional depictions and try to depict God as a completely abstract, non-representational form. I wanted to represent how God’s glory, which is too big for us to comprehend, breaks into the chaos — how creation comes from the light of God.”
Jonathan used depictions of light, water, and wind to represent God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit. His personal relationship with God, descriptions of God in the Bible, and the beauty of nature were heavy influences for these pieces.
Jonathan was excited to showcase his work and see how people respond. He had other artwork on display in addition to his senior project pieces, showcasing his talent through various media and how much his skill has increased during his years at Cumberlands.
