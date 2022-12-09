KNOXVILLE – Wreaths Across America has announced Pilot Company’s sponsorship of Wreaths Across America Radio and its live coverage of the 2022 Escort to Arlington. The “Escort to Arlington” has become a weeklong tradition of support and remembrance for our nation’s heroes in the trucking industry as professional truck drivers volunteer to haul veterans’ wreaths to participating locations across the country.
On the way to delivering veterans’ wreaths for placement at Arlington National Cemetery on National Wreaths Across America Day – this year on Saturday, December 17, 2022 – the escort stops at schools and monuments in various communities along the East Coast route to share the organization’s mission to Remember, Honor and Teach about our nation’s heroes.
“It is partners like Pilot Company that continue to step up and amaze us with their generosity, not just with the financial support of sponsoring veterans’ wreaths, but in their commitment to the veterans in the industry and in their communities that deserve recognition,” said Karen Worcester, Executive Director, Wreaths Across America. “The support of Wreaths Radio’s live escort coverage is more than we could have expected, and we are grateful to Pilot Company and all the professional drivers and carriers that help us move the mission.”
In addition to the sponsorship of the weeklong live broadcasts on Wreaths Across America Radio, Pilot Company funds the placement of more than 1,300 veterans’ wreaths at participating cemeteries across Tennessee. The company is also continuing its long-standing tradition of partnering with Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) to support Wreaths Across America’s celebration of veterans in the trucking industry by sponsoring the annual Appreciation Dinner held in Arlington, Virginia, the night before National Wreaths Across America Day. One of Pilot Company’s own drivers will participate in the hauling of wreaths from Maine to the company’s hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee, in a custom-wrapped Wreaths Across America trailer.
“As we head into the holidays, it is important that we take time to remember and recognize all of our veterans, past and present, for the peace, safety and freedom we have in this country,” said Jordan Spradling, VP of Transportation at Pilot Company. “On behalf of all of us here at Pilot, thank you to all our service members out there for your service and sacrifice for our country. We are honored to be a part of Wreaths Across America’s mission and be able to remember and pay our respects this holiday season by placing wreaths on the final resting place of our nation’s heroes.”
Pilot operates two Travel Centers in the Tri-County area, in Corbin and Williamsburg.
To learn more about Pilot Company and its commitment to giving back, visit pilotcompany.com/about.
You can listen to Wreaths Across America Radio’s 24/7 internet stream anytime and anywhere on the iHeart Radio app, Audacy app, TuneIn app, or at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/radio.
