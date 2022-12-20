WILLIAMSBURG — More than 150 children joined the Williamsburg Police Department Thursday at Walmart for the annual Shop With A Cop program.
This is a standing tradition since 2004, which brings children in from the community and lets them browse around Walmart and shop with our friendly neighborhood heroes.
Each child was given $100 to shop with, thanks to generous donations.
“We started doing this for the kids in our community who are going through tough times,” said Assistant Chief of Police Bobby Freeman. “I’ve been doing this for 16 years.”
Joining WPD were Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies, 911 Dispatchers, and several school volunteers.
Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison was out and about with the kids and officers at the event. He spoke very highly of his staff, police department and his community.
“It’s a year long event! It’s my favorite event,” said the Mayor. “You’ll tear up, you’ll smile, you’ll laugh, you’ll cry... you’ll go through a whole gamut of emotions with this.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.