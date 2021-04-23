WILLIAMSBURG — Nannie Hays, a staple of the Williamsburg community, has died.
Williamsburg City School said:
"The Williamsburg family mourns the passing of Nannie L. Hays. Ms. Hays spent her entire educational career teaching music at Williamsburg City School. She served all of her career as the Band Director, but also served throughout her career as High School Choir Director, Elementary Music teacher, High School Health teacher, and Jacket Yearbook Sponsor.
"Nannie was very active in assisting with countless important events at our school like the all-sports athletic banquet, hospitality rooms, and all of the elementary school plays to name just a few.
"Nannie was a WHS graduate and played a vital role in the WHS Alumni Association.
"After she retired, Nannie has served as the City’s only Main Street Manager.
"An entire generation of Williamsburg folks will also remember her working at the Renfro’s Ashland Station/Store on Main Street and purchasing tickets from Nannie at the Lane Theatre.
"She will be missed by our school and the greater Williamsburg community. Big Orange Nation sends our deepest condolences to her brothers, Tom and Greg, and the entire Hays family."
Several former students took to social media Friday evening to post of the inspiration and influence she had on them.
This story will be updated.
