WILLIAMSBURG — A series of events since last November has created a delay in resolving a dispute between a citizen and the city of Williamsburg over the alleged failure to follow proper procedure in regard to building permits.
Victoria Poma’s complaint with the City of Williamsburg is centered on property owner and builder Jordan Akins’ project in her neighborhood which did not follow proper procedures to get a building permit from the Williamsburg Zoning Administrator due to, according to Poma, discrepancies in measurements of the lot not meeting minimal requirements required by the city zoning ordinance for the R2 (residential) zoning class.
According to the city’s building ordinance, the minimum lot size for a duplex must be at least 10,000 square feet with the width at 100 feet.
It all began November 7 when Akins submitted a handwritten letter addressing the Board of Adjustment that requested a variance to build two tri-plex apartment buildings on High Street.
According to Williamsburg’s zoning ordinance, a variance is “a departure from dimensional terms of the zoning regulation pertaining to the height, width, or location of structures, and the size of yards and open spaces where such departure meets the requirements of KRS 100.241 to 100.247.”
In Akin’s letter, he states the lot he was requesting a variance for was 95 feet wide and 165 feet deep. Attached to the letter was a handdrawn sketch of the proposed tri-plex marking those same measurements stated in the letter.
In response, the Board of Zoning Adjustment for the City of Williamsburg held a public special-called meeting on Tuesday, November 15 to consider Akin’s application for the variance for the lot on High St.
In that meeting, according to Poma, the Board of Zoning Adjustment for the City of Williamsburg discussed and took action on items not on the agenda.
This led Poma to file a complaint the next day to the state attorney general’s office that the meeting the prior day violated the Open Meetings Act as stated in KRS 61.823(3).
KRS 61.823(3) states:
“The public agency shall provide written notice of the special meeting. The notice shall consist of the date, time, and place of the special meeting and the agenda. Discussions and action at the meeting shall be limited to items listed on the agenda in the notice.”
The Attorney General’s Office ruled in Poma’s favor — invalidating any actions made in the Nov. 15 meeting.
The Board of Adjustments remedied their mistake by the City of Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison having the meeting rescheduled with proper notice issued to adjoining property owners.
The Planning and Zoning Committee then announced in the News Journal a meeting that would be held on December 8 to “consider an application filed by Jordan Akins for a conditional use permit to build two multi-family dwellings, specifically two triplex units in an R-2 District on property located on a vacant lot on High Street in Williamsburg, Ky.”
The December 8 meeting did not have enough members for a quorum, so no action was taken at the meeting leaving everything at a standstill.
The Board of Zoning Adjustment then made notice of a public hearing that would replace the meeting that violated KY state Law for December 20.
That said meeting was then cancelled in a public notice and stated to have the new date for the meeting posted in the News Journal.
“I had called [Zoning Administrator] Herschel [Roberts] in January and February, but never received a phone call back or response about a new scheduled meeting,” Poma stated. “The new date was never given. Akins had heavy equipment delivered on Feb. 23 and I called Herschel that day but no answer again.”
This led Poma to go to Roberts’ house in the evening the same day and no permit had been issued at that time.
On February 28, Akins provided an application for a zoning permit to the zoning administrator for Williamsburg. This new application was now for a duplex for the same proposed property on High Street. The measurements listed on this new application for the lot was now listed with a depth of 175 feet, width of 100 feet and area of 17,500 square feet.
The stated measurement was different from the letter first proposed to the Board of Adjustment in November for the same property. This new application also had a hand drawn sketch of the property including the new measurements and additionally had a map from 1922 as well as the deed attached.
The map has streets and a pond in the drawing that do not exist currently.
Roberts ultimately signed a zoning permit to allow the construction of a duplex.
March 10 Poma filed a complaint with the zoning administrator in which Roberts responded in a letter dated March 17 explaining that, according to the deed provided by Akins and the map attached from 1922, the issuance of the building permit does not violate the zoning ordinance.
On March 14, Poma sent a request to the board of adjustments for an administrative review to appeal the permit.
On May 12, Poma received the notice for the Board of Adjustment hearing set for May 30.
“It took 49 days for construction to begin. In that time I never received any information for my request. Finally almost two months later, I received a notice; by that time the cement on the footers had already dried,” Poma said.
At the hearing on Tuesday, all this information was presented to the Board of Adjustments by Poma in a blue file with city official documents acquired by open record requests.
The current Board of Adjustments of Williamsburg is comprised of chair person Gail Bordes, Betty Prewitt, Kim Frost, Sibyl Stricklin, Justin Christian and Adam Jones.
Christian and Jones did not vote due to a reported conflict of interest brought forward by Poma, but reviewed the documentation she presented with the rest of the board.
Around 20 individuals attended the hearing including three city council members.
Additional to the information provided in the file, Poma referred to KRS 322.400 that states plats or surveys are not to be recorded unless certified by a professional land surveyor.
However, the board responded that because this statute became effective in 1999 after the deed and the map was filed and accepted originally, it did not apply to this case.
Roberts responded to Poma’s assertions in the meeting — saying he issued the permit based on the evidence in the deed and map provided that the property met the minimal requirements concerning area. He added that Akins’ first letter for triplex application is now void due to a new one being proposed for duplex.
“I stand on what I issued,” Roberts said.
The Board had no questions for Poma and took some time to decide.
Stricklin made a motion to deny Poma’s appeal. Bordes called the board of adjustment members to vote.
“All in favor of denying the appeal,” Bordes asked for a raise of hands. “Sibyl, Betty and Gail. I deny also. As far as I can see, all the requirements are met.”
Akins had no comment on the matter.
Poma made a comment after the meeting.
“Ultimately I believe it is extremely unfortunate that the zoning ordinances were not applied appropriately as well as the Kentucky Revised Statutes were not enforced,” Poma said. “I was doing not just for myself but for my neighbors, my community and it was more than just me. I want the city to follow rules as stated.”
Poma added that she has evidence of other properties that may have not followed local and state laws concerning zoning ordinances.
“There is a next step,” Poma said but she’s unsure if she will take her case to the circuit court.
“I truly believe an impartial ruling would see the facts for what they are,” Poma said. “I know at the end of the day, I am doing the right thing and I can look at myself and believe I was fighting for what was right.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.