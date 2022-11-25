WILLIAMSBURG — The holiday season is upon us and nowhere is that more evident than in Williamsburg where city officials are busy preparing for multiple events.
The slate kicks off this Saturday with the Christmas Bazaar at the Williamsburg Tourism and Convention Center from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The city is also continuing a newer tradition with the 2nd annual Hanging of the Green on Saturday, December 3 at 7 p.m.
“We’re going to try to build it up a little more this year,” Mayor Roddy Harrison said during last week’s city council meeting. “We’re going to have some music hopefully from the city school and county schools.”
This year’s Christmas In a Small Town parade is themed “It’s a Peppermint Christmas!” It will get underway on Saturday, December 10, at 6 p.m.
Deadline to enter is Thursday, December 1. Applications are available at city hall, the tourism office, and on the city’s Facebook page. You can also call Nikki Corder at the Williamsburg Tourism Center, 606-549-0530, or city hall with questions.
Williamsburg Police Department’s Shop with a Cop program will be held December 15 at 5 p.m. at Walmart.
“Everything is coming along for the holiday season,” Mayor Harrison said. “I think we’re going to have a big one; I think a lot of people will get involved with the decorating.”
The mayor noted that any business owner that doesn’t want to participate themselves can have their business adopted by a local organization that will do the decorating for them.
