NASHVILLE — Sydnee Floyd started her non-profit Jumbled Dreams Changing Lives when she was only 13 years old. Now 18, helping others is still the center of her life even when she has battled her own struggles on her journey.
One of her most recent contributions has been to her hometown, Williamsburg.
“Williamsburg, Kentucky made me who I am today and although I live in Nashville now, I will forever see this place as my home,” Floyd said.
The need to help others was sparked for Floyd in her hometown and had grown bigger than the younger version of herself could have ever imagined.
“Being there in my hometown and seeing my own friends not have what they needed broke my heart,” Floyd reflected on her younger days in Kentucky. “I knew right then that my goal in life was to help others in any way I can. I will do whatever it takes to make a difference in this world.”
Floyd, with the help of her partners at Jumbled Dreams Changing Lives, recently donated over 2,000 pairs of socks to her former elementary school this month.
“Something about me is I will never forget where I came from and who taught me my love for others,” Floyd remarked.
Floyd’s heart for others has impacted individuals from all over the world. She was featured for her charity work in the music video for Woman Amen by Dierks Bentley in 2018.
The video highlights the active work Floyd is doing for those in need around the world, whether it be for the homeless in Nashville, children with needs in schools or her daily goal of doing something kind.
Since beginning Jumbled Dreams in 2018, Sydnee has raised over 107,300 pounds of food; 79,000 toiletries; over 22,000 articles of clothing; 10,000 school supplies; 5,000 toys; and $20,000 to help her community. She has also partnered with over 30 organizations across the world to spread the mission of Jumbled Dreams.
Floyd is also leading difficult conversations in her newest podcast series.
In the past year alone, Sydnee has had the opportunity to start an anti-bullying and suicide awareness podcast called Positive Dreams Project, in partnership with Positive Change Project.
“After five years we have been more successful than I ever expected,” Floyd said. “I am forever grateful for the support that has been given to us over the years.”
You can learn more about Jumbled Dreams on Facebook under the page named Jumbled Dreams — Changing Lives, or visit their website at www.jumbleddreams.org.
