WILLIAMSBURG — With the start of a new school year, Williamsburg Independent School is rolling out a new program aimed at students looking for a career in agriculture.
Principal Marc Taylor announced Monday that new teacher Toraleah Shelley has been selected to lead the new program. Noting that this is a first for the city — to his knowledge — the principal cited two reasons for offering ag courses.
“We’re seeing an expanded need in our high school to offer more career-oriented programs to our students and this certainly meets that need,” Taylor said. “Second, I think with the world we’re living in, the need for students to understand their environment…better and how to interact with that environment in terms of water resources, growing food and those kinds of things [are important].”
Though in her first year at Williamsburg, Shelley is no stranger to the community. She graduated from Whitley County High School in 2012. She attended Somerset Community College’s London campus before transferring to the University of Kentucky to complete her bachelor’s degree in Career and Technical Education.
Since Shelley began teaching, she’s earned a master’s degree in Teacher Leadership from the University of the Cumberlands.
Shelley’s first teaching job was at Perry County Central High School before transferring to Oak Grove Elementary, where she taught pre-school for a year. She comes to Williamsburg after teaching agriculture at Southwestern High School in Pulaski County for the last three years.
“I’m excited to come home,” Shelley said.
While she grew up around horses and home gardening, Shelley didn’t start taking ag courses until her junior year in high school though she was active in 4-H and particularly speech competitions when she was younger.
“I have a passion for it,” Shelley said of ag education as her own career choice. “…I think it relates to our everyday life. Anymore, students don’t really feel connected to the world in a sense. I feel like they can take these classes and learn and excel outside the classroom.”
The teacher noted that the pathway goes beyond farming, with many career opportunities available to students.
While a greenhouse is planned for the future, the Williamsburg Independent program will start with core courses for this first year, including Principles of Agriculture and Agriscience. Shelley added that the environmental pathway will be the main focus, including Environmental Science and Forestry.
“We’re also excited to introduce floral design,” Shelley added. “…Hopefully we can partner with some local florists and companies.”
Along with those partnerships, Shelley is planning to build a strong foundation for the new program through student and community buy-in. That would include not only how the community can help the program, but how its students can help the community through service projects such as a community garden.
“When you’re first building a program, you really have to focus on the young ones,” she continued, adding that an exploratory class for seventh- and eighth-graders is also in the works.
Principal Taylor added that in addition to the ag launch, some existing CTE (Career and Technical Education) pathways have been retooled. For example, Computer Science has morphed into Cyber Engineering as well as Graphic Design being offered through Media Arts.
“We retooled our Family and Consumer Science pathway, and we’re now doing Food Science,” the principal added, “which will obviously partner really well with Agriculture.”
Another new pathway, Taylor continued, is Hospitality, Travel and Tourism.
“We’re excited about these new pathways,” he said. “They will provide our students with just so many more opportunities to become career-ready.”
