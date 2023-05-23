WILLIAMSBURG — After the traditional high school march down the center of the Williamsburg gym, each 2023 graduate got a reminder of how WHS became their home for the last four years.
The performance of Phillip Phillips’ “Home” by individuals from their very own Williamsburg Middle and High School Choir let the new graduates know they would never be alone as they found a family at Williamsburg Independent School which the graduates are now alumni of.
Dean of Students Michael P. Abbott honored multiple students who received their Associate Degree from University of the Cumberlands while still in high school.
“We are proud to graduate half of the 10 students in our area who accomplished this great achievement that will jump start their journeys in their higher education and careers,” Abbott said.
There were two Valedictory addresses from William Alex Coleman and Kirsten Danielle Skidmore, both highly decorated and both with thanks and gratefulness to those who helped their class get where they are.
Coleman shared he planned on paying it forward and encouraged others to do the same.
Skidmore shared encouraging words as well.
“Reach for the stars, live for today and dream for tomorrow,” she said.
Each graduate celebrated with a walk across the stage, a smile of accomplishment and degree in hand.
