WILLIAMSBURG — The newly added FFA program at Williamsburg City School had a successful first appearance at the Kentucky River Regional competition on March 23. The competition consisted of multiple categories of public speaking along with a talent contest.
Williamsburg sent 20 students to participate in these events — coming home with 3 Regional winners and 2 Runner-ups. Those students will advance to the state competition in June. The placings were as follows:
Public Speaking Competition
• Zaden Housekeeper, Swine — Superior 1st
• Dawson Stephens, Poultry — Superior 1st
• Katelyn Moses, Floral — Superior 1st
• Madison Stephens, Beef — Superior 2nd
• Lylah Mattingly, AIC Exam — 2nd
Several other honorable mentions include:
• Emily Cooper, Small Animal
• Jason Flannery, Goat/Sheep
• Lylah Mattingly, Fruit and Veggie
• Ethan Moses, Dairy
• Gabriel Prewitt, Greenhouse
• Braeleigh McCullah, Creed
• Isaiah Sizemore, Ag Mechanics
• Talent Competition Excellent Rating: Taylor Ballew, Giovanna Ballew, Kianna Ballew, Zoe Dibble, Zaden Housekeeper, Lylah Mattingly, Noble Mattingly, Isabelle Moses, Jenna Petrey, Dawson Stephens and Trevor Wyatt.
