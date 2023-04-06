School News

WILLIAMSBURG — The newly added FFA program at Williamsburg City School had a successful first appearance at the Kentucky River Regional competition on March 23. The competition consisted of multiple categories of public speaking along with a talent contest.

Williamsburg sent 20 students to participate in these events — coming home with 3 Regional winners and 2 Runner-ups. Those students will advance to the state competition in June. The placings were as follows:

Public Speaking Competition

• Zaden Housekeeper, Swine — Superior 1st

• Dawson Stephens, Poultry — Superior 1st

• Katelyn Moses, Floral — Superior 1st

• Madison Stephens, Beef — Superior 2nd

• Lylah Mattingly, AIC Exam — 2nd

Several other honorable mentions include:

• Emily Cooper, Small Animal

• Jason Flannery, Goat/Sheep

• Lylah Mattingly, Fruit and Veggie

• Ethan Moses, Dairy

• Gabriel Prewitt, Greenhouse

• Braeleigh McCullah, Creed

• Isaiah Sizemore, Ag Mechanics

• Talent Competition Excellent Rating: Taylor Ballew, Giovanna Ballew, Kianna Ballew, Zoe Dibble, Zaden Housekeeper, Lylah Mattingly, Noble Mattingly, Isabelle Moses, Jenna Petrey, Dawson Stephens and Trevor Wyatt.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you