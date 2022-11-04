Save the Children Summer Boost 2022 held big plans for the staff and students at Williamsburg Independent Elementary. Program Coordinator Rachel Hash and the rest of the Summer Boost staff worked tirelessly to provide their students with countless opportunities for learning in: literacy, math, healthy choices, STEAM, nutrition, enrichment, and community service.
What started out as a unanimous vote from the kids to do something to benefit the Knox/Whitley Humane Society, quickly evolved into an event much bigger than they ever thought possible! During their community service component, the Mayor of Williamsburg, Roddy Harrison, spoke to the students about their role in government and encouraged them to take ownership within their city. This inspired the students to not only help the humane society but also to develop a newly installed dog park! The students brainstormed ways to raise money for their cause and ultimately decided on a lemonade stand as well as a dunk tank station at their end of summer carnival. With the combined efforts of staff, students, and numerous members of the community, nearly $700 was raised!
Celebrating this achievement was a must, so together School Age programming and Community Engagement for Whitley County put their resources together to come up with a way to acknowledge the hard work and a job well done. On Tuesday, October 18, Save the Children in partnership with Williamsburg Independent Schools as well as the Knox/Whitley Humane Society were able to celebrate the efforts of these students with the grand opening of the Williamsburg Dog Park. The students were able to purchase a custom fire hydrant to be the first piece of equipment installed in the city’s dog park, they also were able to make a donation of pet supplies to the humane society.
The event also served as the debut of the children’s book, Puppy Playground, which was written and illustrated by Williamsburg Independent students during their enrichment component of Summer Boost. The book was inspired by the Williamsburg Fire and Rescue dog, Chief, after his visit to the school this summer. The book was turned into a story walk for all who attended the event, and every student walked away with their own bound copy of the book as well as a bag full of goodies as a way of saying thank you for all their hard work and dedication!
Dog owners visiting the park can now enjoy a copy of this book amongst other titles from the newly installed Little Free Library while their furry companions can select a stick from their own little stick library. All students who participated in the Summer Boost program were bused to the dog park and their faces lit up with excitement and pride as they witnessed the fruits of their labor. A special thank you to all who believed in these kids and made this event possible.
The Superintendent of Williamsburg Independent School, Tim Melton, said, “This is something the kids will never forget.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.