WHITLEY COUNTY — On Thursday, both the Corbin and Williamsburg mayors partnered with Baptist Health Corbin to recognize and officially proclaim the month of September as Sepsis Awareness Month.
According to statistics, every two minutes someone dies from sepsis, the leading cause of death in hospitals globally.
Baptist Health is partnering with local community leaders to promote awareness of this awful diseases.
”Sepsis is the body’s overwhelming and life-threatening response to infection, which can lead to tissue damage, organ failure, and death,” according to a Baptist Health news release.
Sepsis is a national health crisis affecting 1.7 million people and taking approximately 270,000 lives every year in the US.
The disease is a medical emergency that can be difficult to diagnose, but requires urgent attention.
When the public is educated on sepsis it can help get sepsis diagnosed more quickly and have a better chance for those affected by it.
According to the sepsis alliance, the acronym TIME can be important in recognizing symptoms of sepsis.
T is for temperature. When someone has a higher or lower temperature than typical.
I is for Infection. If someone has a known infection or has symptoms of an infection this could point health care professionals to a sepsis diagnosis.
M is for mental decline. This usually looks like someone who is difficult to rouse, sleepy and confused.
E is for extremely ill. Severe pain, shortness of breath and discomfort.
If you or someone you know are experiencing a combination of these symptoms, sepsis.org recommends you call 911 and place someone in the role of advocate to be with you in transport whether it be with a medical emergency team or someone personally transporting you.
The most at risk for sepsis are the very young, referring to infants, and the elderly.
Make sure you visit sepsis.org to learn more about sepsis and how being educated on the topic can save your life or a loved one’s life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.