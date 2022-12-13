WILLIAMSBURG — Hundreds braved the threat of rain Saturday evening to enjoy the City of Williamsburg’s annual “Feels Like Home” Christmas Parade.
On Monday, the city posted the division float winners on Facebook as follows:
• Church — 1st Place, Faber Baptist Church; and 2nd Place, Jellico Creek Church.
• Business — 1st, Housing Authority of Williamsburg; 2nd, Williamsburg PTO; and 3rd Place, Whitley County Extension Agency.
• School — 1st, Whitley County High School; 2nd, Whitley North Elementary School; and 3rd, The Dance Center.
“The parade was a blast,” Laurel West remarked during Monday’s city council meeting.
Driving the Whitley County Public Library, West had participated in Monday’s event — as did Mayor Roddy Harrison, who fronted the parade in a sidecar surrounded by Harleys.
“It was unreal,” Mayor Harrison joked. “I couldn’t hear myself think.…The kids absolutely loved it.”
The mayor reported the parade featured more than 30 entries and commended the parade committee (Mary Thornton, Jayma Moore and Kay Petrie) for their efforts in organizing the event. He called the weather perfect, with the forecasted rain holding off.
“A lot of people came down to the [Bill Woods] Park for hot chocolate and cider,” the mayor continued. “We did the ornament exchange and the memorial tree hanging. People can still do that.”
