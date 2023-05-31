FRANKFORT — Eight Kentucky high schools have won $500 from the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA) for participating in the FAFSA Completion Challenge. The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is the form students must file to find out if they qualify for federal and state student aid.
“I applaud these schools for their dedication to helping students pursue their dreams through higher education,” said Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman. “We know that teachers and school staff are the original job creators because of the impact they have on young Kentuckians as they work toward their goals and prepare for their future careers.”
The challenge was open to all public and private high schools in the state. Schools were awarded $500 for having the highest FAFSA completion rates and the highest year-over-year percentage increase in FAFSA completion rates.
KHEAA reports a 5.6 percent increase in the Class of 2023’s FAFSA completion rate, ranking it in the top 10 year-over-year increases in the country.
The schools with the highest FAFSA completion rate in the contest were:
• Small public: Robertson County High School.
• Medium public: Bell County High School.
• Large public: duPont Manual High School in Jefferson County.
• Private: The Piarist School in Johnson County.
The schools with the highest year-over-year increase were:
• Small public: Williamsburg City School in Whitley County.
• Medium public: Warren East High School in Warren County.
• Large public: Greenwood High School in Warren County.
• Private: Trinity High School in Daviess County.
KHEAA is the state agency that administers the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES), need-based grants and other programs to help students pay their higher education expenses. Kentucky Lottery funds pay for many of those programs. For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit kheaa.com; write KHEAA at PO Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call 800-928-8926.
In addition, KHEAA administers the KY Saves 529 program, which allows families to save for college. For more information about KY Saves 529, visit kysaves.com.
KHEAA disburses private Advantage Education Loans for its sister agency, the Kentucky Higher Education Student Loan Corporation (KHESLC). For more information about Advantage Education Loans, visit AdvantageEducationLoan.com.
