WASHINGTON, DC — U.S. Rep. Harold “Hal” Rogers (KY-05) recently announced the winners of the 2023 Congressional Art Competition for Kentucky’s Fifth Congressional District, including a local graduate.
Julia Bryant, a senior at Whitley County High School, submitted an oil painting of Secretariat, winning third place honors.
Amiee Compton, a senior at Shelby Valley High School, won first place and her artwork will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building, representing Eastern Kentucky. Alyssa Smith, a junior at Leslie County High School, won second place for her Supergirl pop art.
“Our student artists in Southern and Eastern Kentucky are incredibly talented, and I’m thankful that they have the opportunity to shine on the national stage by participating in this competition,” said Congressman Rogers, Dean of the House. “The artwork that we received this year was creative, thoughtful and executed with excellence. I’m proud of all of the students who courageously shared their artwork with us.”
As the winner of the Congressional Art Competition, Compton will attend a national reception in June in the U.S. Capitol Building where her artwork will be displayed for one year. She will also receive two free airline tickets from Southwest Airlines, with accommodations provided by The Center for Rural Development and Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR).
The second and third place winners will receive two free tickets from the Mountain Arts Center to attend one of their summer shows.
“I want to extend my appreciation to SOAR, The Center for Rural Development and the Mountain Arts Center for celebrating our talented art students this year,” said Congressman Rogers.
To see all of the artwork that was submitted from Kentucky’s Fifth Congressional District, visit Congressman Rogers’ Facebook page.
