WILLIAMSBURG — With school back in session, the Whitley County Board of Education kicked off the new school year with a nod to the previous one.
Thursday’s agenda got underway with a presentation of recent Whitley County High School graduates who earned their White Coats upon earning their certification as phlebotomists and/or patient care technicians.
District Health Coordinator and WCHS teacher Dee Dee Bishop, Principal Julie Osborne and Assistant Principal Amanda Croley assisted Superintendent John Siler with the presentation.
“We have as a district, as a high school, as a board of education really tried to focus on career opportunities for our kids,” Supt. Siler said. “Career opportunities right there on our campus, under our roof, that align with the needs of the jobs that are available in our community.”
One of the first career pathways developed by Bishop in the district was Allied Health some five years ago.
“Each year this program seems to grow in the number of students that complete and get certifications in phlebotomy and patient care,” Siler continued.
Bishop took over the presentation with an explanation of the classes.
“Patient care technicians learn how to take care of patients in the hospital,” she said. “They can do EKG readings. They do a little bit of everything. The phlebotomy technician can do venipunctures, capillary sticks and run labs.”
Students were tested in March on campus through the National Healthcareers Association, Bishop continued.
Five students passed both exams:
• Candace Bennett is studying nursing at Somerset Community College.
• Alyson Mckiddy is attending SCC to be a medical lab technician.
• Chloe Mckiddy is studying Allied Health at the University of the Cumberlands.
• Molly Prakash is studying nursing at UC.
• Maggie Strickland is attending UC.
Graduates certified only as Patient Care Technicians include Sarah Collins and Riley Sutton.
Graduates certified only as Phlebotomists include Joscelyn Cupp, Alyssa Hamilton, Samuel Haynes, Eliza Irwin, Makenzie Lunsford, Connor Partin and Jadyn Thacker.
NHA is the largest allied health certification in the United States, with over a million certifications awarded since 1989.
