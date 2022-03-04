featured
Whitley County’s Kayla Hensley signs with University of the Cumberlands
Whitley County’s Kayla Hensley signed a letter of intent to further her academic and cheerleading career at the University of the Cumberlands. Front row, left to right: Rhonda Hensley, Kayla Hensley, Jason Hensley, and Melissa Hensley.
Back row, left to right: UC Coach Robert Conroy, Principal Julie Osborne, Asst. WC Coach Courtni Paul, Asst. Whitley County coach Staci Shriner, Whitley County head coach Sherri Gibbs, and Whitley County Athletic Director Bryan Stewart.
