Kayla Hensley
Whitley County’s Kayla Hensley signed a letter of intent to further her academic and cheerleading career at the University of the Cumberlands. Front row, left to right:  Rhonda Hensley, Kayla Hensley, Jason Hensley, and Melissa Hensley.
Back row, left to right:  UC Coach Robert Conroy, Principal Julie Osborne, Asst. WC Coach Courtni Paul, Asst. Whitley County coach Staci Shriner,  Whitley County head coach Sherri Gibbs, and Whitley County Athletic Director Bryan Stewart.

