WILLIAMSBURG — The Whitley County Public Library hosted a Christmas Ornament decorating class last Thursday evening. There were several people that showed up to the event to either sit down and decorate or take a bag home with them.
Among the patrons was Whitlecy County Historical Society member Terresa Etter and her granddaughter Isabelle. Etter had nothing but positive things to say about the Whitley County Public Library.
”I love this library,” she said. “I believe we are head and shoulders above a lot of other libraries in the area.”
Pamela Lowe, who is the Head of In-House Programs, says that the library hosts a plethora of activities for people of all ages throughout the year — including adult reading clubs, children’s Lego clubs and much, much more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.