WILLIAMSBURG — On September 22, students from Whitley County High School participated in the first Imagine the Possibilities Technology Showcase in Somerset. Students demonstrated their skilled craftsmanship and walked away with several first place awards.
The event was held at The Center for Rural Development. The purpose of the Technology Showcase was to bring people together who are promoting innovative technologies, technology businesses, Career and Technical Education, and other programs in local schools. In addition to students and teachers, the attendees included regional vendors, community members, potential employers and other state and local decision makers.
Students set up displays of their work relevant to their program and performed demonstrations.
The Whitley County FFA Chapter was awarded the Spark of Innovation Award. Students demonstrated skills they had learned in their Career and Technical Education classes.
The following awards were given to Whitley County High School:
• 1st Place – Most Visionary/Unique to the WCHS Health Sciences, Biomedical, Culinary Arts, VO-Ag, Engineering, Carpentry, Electricity, and Welding.
• 1st Place – Best Economic Development Impact to WCHS Health Sciences, Biomedical, Culinary Arts, Vo-Ag, Engineering, Carpentry, Electricity, and Welding.
• 1st Place – Skilled Trades to WCHS Carpentry, Electricity, and Welding.
