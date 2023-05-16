CORBIN — Sunday, May 14, might have been Mother’s Day but many Whitley County mothers got the extra honor of watching their child receive their high school diploma as Whitley County High School held graduation at Corbin Arena.
The entire ceremony highlighted the talent of students from the presentation of the colors to the music played.
The ceremonies began with the classic “Pomp and Circumstance” played on the piano by one of Whitley County’s students as over 240 seniors from Class of 2023 walked to their seat for their last moments as a high school student.
The Class of 2023 requested that the Lord’s Prayer be recited, led by student Kyra Tucker as The Arena crowd bowed their heads.
Senior Class President Grant Zehr addressed the senior class and honored the mothers who attended the graduation on their special day, Mother’s Day.
The Senior Academic Representative Address was given by student Molly Prakash who encouraged her fellow class to chase success.
Each high school senior had their shining moment to cross the stage and receive their diploma. Tradition was kept as the Colonel fight song was played and each new graduate moved their tassels from right to left. The ceremony ended with a toss of their caps and celebration to mark an end to this season of life and a beginning for a new adventure.
