WILLIAMSBURG — The Whitley County Conservation District presented the Whitley County High School FFA Land Judging Team with a donation check to help with expenses on their upcoming trip to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The team will be competing in the National Contest on May 4, in Oklahoma City. Team members are RJ Osborne, Caleb Canada, Kim Hudson, Macy Paul, Kelsie Blankenship, and James York.
This team’s journey started with learning the information about land judging presented to them in their horticulture classes. Once the information was taught, the team was then picked from the local contest that was held during the class. From there, the team practiced several times before winning the regional contest; Osborne was the high individual in that contest.
With winning the regional contest, the team advanced onto state competition located in Hardinsburg in early November and won the state competition where Canada was the highest-scoring individual in the state, while Obsborne placed 5th individually.
Land Judging involves each individual team member having to examine the land to determine its slope, depth, amount of erosion, and other physical characteristics. After judging the site, they then determine what conservation measures need to be applied in order to improve this site for the future. They also apply their judgments to determine what would be the best use for the land from an agriculture or urban/rural perspective as well.
