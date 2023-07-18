WILLIAMSBURG — Last week brought amusement to Whitley County for locals of all ages.
Wednesday kicked off the fun at the Whitley County Fairgrounds as the evening opened with free admission, providing early hours for sensory sensitive children and special needs individuals.
Certain groups were provided with a free meal by Save the Children and local food providers.
The free night on Wednesday saw inflatables for the children, petting zoo, corn hole tournament and a DJ that played music for the event.
Thursday presented further opportunities for fun with the typical admission fee and bigger events.
The dunking booth featured some well-known faces in the community including Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus — among others.
Music was provided by the band Straight Creek.
The demolition derby served as the main event, bringing in a large crowd and local participants with their junk cars and game face on.
Friday brought in farming enthusiasts with antique tractor show and horse show.
Three Years Apart and John David Mountjoy & the Street Cats provided the live music filling the ears of fairgoers on Friday.
The fair wrapped up Saturday with mud, music and mullets.
The mule pull took place early during the day prior to free ice cream provided by Forcht Bank to cool off the young and old during the hottest part of the day at noon with a high of 86 degrees.
A few scattered showers didn’t scare off those awaiting the mud bog and mullet contest.
Toddlers all the way up to adults were judged on the length of their mullets, the style and presentation of the hairstyle made famous in the 1980’s that has made its way back into our culture.
Mud was slinging as over 20 participants brought their off-road vehicles ready to test the mud pit.
The mud bog got to a late start but the crowd patiently waited and was rewarded with a good show.
Those who lined the fencing barrier got a bit of mud themselves.
The vehicles ranged from trucks, jeeps and other off-road vehicles.
The 2023 Fair season ended with music by the local group Justin Taylor & Lonely Ridge.
The entire week local food was provided from taco trucks, BBQ and funnel cakes among other choices. Children enjoyed a plethora of inflatables for the entire run of the fair.
The 2023 county fair might be over for Whitley County but locals made memories to last a lifetime.
