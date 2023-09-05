WILLIAMSBURG — The Whitley County Fair Grounds was bustling with activity Friday morning as people walked around several booths taking in the 3rd annual Farm Field Day.
There, anyone who wanted to learn about farming could ask questions and observe, including farmers learning from each other as well students learning from the professionals.
This year’s theme focused on safety, with PHI Air Medical and fire engines set up. Miss Kentucky Mallory Hudson spoke about safety.
“My catchphrase was ‘gear up before you rev up’ regarding ATV safety,” Hudson said. “You have to dress for the job.”
Originally from Bowling Green, Hudson is a senior at the University of Kentucky where she is studying communications and political science.
“With the job of Miss Kentucky, I do take a year off from school to fulfill my full-time position with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture as a Kentucky Proud spokesperson,” Hudson said, adding that Farm Day was her first farm safety event since winning the title in July.
Whitley County’s UK Cooperative Extension Office organizes Farm Field Day each year.
