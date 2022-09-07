WILLIAMSBURG — Students walked around the Whitley County Fair Grounds for Farm Field Day early Friday morning.
There, anyone who wanted to learn about farming could ask questions and observe, including taking care of horses and other livestock as well as bailing hay. Sheep were in a pen for kids to pet.
Andrew Modica, extension assistant for Agriculture and Natural Resources as well as Horticulture for Whitley County’s UK Cooperative Extension Office, revealed that this was the 2nd annual Farm Field Day for the community.
“It’s to educate kids and the community about agriculture,” Modica said.
Field days also offer local farmers a great chance to learn from each other. Programs during the day included information about working dogs, shared use equipment and farm safety.
“And remember we’re having one again next year,” Modica added, “probably on September 1.”
