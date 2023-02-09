WILLIAMSBURG — The Whitley County extension office always offers a wide variety of classes this year.
If you are interested in anything from cooking, to gardening, or even chickens and baskets, you will want to check out some of the free classes that are available at the Whitley County Extension Office.
This month, the Community Arts Center (428 Main Street) is offering three classes:
• Friday, February 10
Winter Angel Workshop — Participants will complete an impressionistic angel in acrylic on canvas. Learn how to mix colors, basic drawing techniques as well as how to blend and spread colors using a palette knife. Class starts at 5:30 p.m., $5 fee. Call 549-7373 or message through Facebook Messenger at whitleycountycooperativeextension-finearts to register.
• Glass Enameling Class — Participants will learn the process of enameling, gradient effect, stenciling, sugar firing, wet packing sawing, graffito and painting. Participants will leave 4-part class with one piece of jewelry on a sterling silver chain and 2-3 additional enameled pieces. $45 materials fee. Class starts at 5:30 p.m. on February 17, 24, March 17 and 23. Call 549-7373 or message through Facebook Messenger at whitleycountycooperativeextension-finearts to register.
• Tuesday, February 21 & 28
Basket Class — Participants will learn basket materials, tool and basic construction techniques. Class starts at 10 a.m., $25 materials fee. Must have completed 2 or more baskets. Call 549-7373 or message through Facebook Messenger at whitleycountycooperativeextension-finearts to register.
There are many more classes being offered at the extension office — not only in the Fine Arts Department but also for Agriculture & Natural Resources, Family & Consumer Sciences and more. To browse them all, or to register, visit https://ukywhitley.pacecommunity.net/
The Whitley County Extension Office is located at 4275 N. Hwy 25W, Williamsburg, KY 40769. For more information, call 606-549-1430.
