London, KY (40741)

Today

Windy and partly cloudy this evening. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds after midnight. Low 38F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy and partly cloudy this evening. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds after midnight. Low 38F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.