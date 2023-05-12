After a very successful 2022 the Whitley County Cattlemen’s Association started 2023 with a reorganized board and a new president and secretary.
Josh Wilson was installed as President and Eugene Smith was installed as Secretary. Harry Alder who had previously served as secretary for many years was persuaded to stay on as a board member, and Eskridge Shelton continued as Treasurer. Board members are Eric Reeves, Meagan Moore, Mike Hubbard, Steve Prewitt, and Roger Wilson. Garrett Croley is the new Vice President.
With approximately 100 members, the association is open to anyone in Whitley County who is interested in farming or better management of their land.
While the Cattlemen’s Association provides a variety of opportunities for its members, among the most important activities is its support of the Vocational Agriculture programs at Whitley County HS and Williamsburg HS. Each year at least one and sometimes two college scholarships are made available for students planning on pursuing a degree in agriculture. Grants to fund leadership training for FFA Officers and students are also provided. When the FFA club has its awards banquet, Cattlemen step up to help provide the food. Former students are today’s leaders in agriculture, while current students will be leaders of tomorrow. The Whitley County Cattlemen’s Association is proud of the role it has played in improving agriculture in the county and state.
Anyone interested in more information about becoming a member or about the activities of the Whitley County Cattlemen’s Association may contact any of the officers or board of directors. Dues are only $20 per year and new members receive a free Cattlemen’s hat and T-shirt when they join.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.