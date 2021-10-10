Normal cells and cancer cells are different on many levels. Some of the differences are well known, but others have just been recently discovered and are less well understood.
“There are many differences between normal cells and cancer cells that can make up either malignant or benign tumors. There are also many differences between how these cells behave in our bodies,” warned Dr. Michael White, Oncologist at Baptist Health Corbin. Below, we’ll outline the differences between these two types of cells.
Normal Cells vs Cancer Cells
Rate of Cell Growth
- Normal cells reproduce themselves and stop when enough cells are present
- Cancer cells continue to grow after enough cells are present. This overgrowth forms a cluster of cells, which causes the formation of a tumor
Lifespan of the Cells
- Normal cells mature, have a regular lifespan, and die when they get old or damaged.
- Cancer cells don’t have a regular lifespan and can grow uncontrollably often spreading to other parts of the body
Cell-to-Cell Communication
- Normal cells respond to these signals and stop growing.
- Cancer cells don’t respond to signals from other cells warning of overgrowth.
Cell Appearance
- Normal cells are uniform in shape.
- Cancer cells have an irregular shape.
Cell Repair
- Normal cells are either repaired or die when they’re damaged or get old.
- Cancer cells neither repair or die.
Ability to Metastasize (Spread)
- Normal cells stay in the area of the body where they belong.
- Some cancer cells can detach and spread via the bloodstream and lymphatic system to other parts of the body.
Evading the Immune System
- Normal cells that are damaged are identified by the immune system and removed.
- Cancer cells can trick the immune system long enough to be able to grow into a tumor.
Stickiness
- Normal cells secrete substances that cause them to stick together in a group.
- Cancer cells fail to make these substances and can float away to locations nearby, or through the bloodstream or lymphatic system to distant parts of the body.
Blood Supply
- Normal cells attract blood vessels to grow and feed tissue as a normal part of growth and development when new tissue is needed to repair damaged tissue.
- Cancer cells do this even when growth isn’t necessary.
What Classifies a Cell as Cancerous?
As shown above, there are many differences between normal cells and cancerous ones. Here are the things that need to be bypassed for a cell to become cancerous:
- The cell needs to have growth factors that prompt it to grow even when growth isn’t necessary.
- The cell has to evade proteins that tell a cell to stop growing and die when they become abnormal.
- The cell needs to evade signals from other cells.
- The cell needs to lose the normal stickiness (adhesion molecules) that normal cells produce.
